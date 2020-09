Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 09:07 Hits: 16

The suspect in a fatal shooting of a right-wing protester in Portland was killed by law enforcement. Protests against police violence continue in Rochester, N.Y. And, Trump holds a Pennsylvania rally.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/04/909548876/news-brief-portland-shooting-suspect-rochester-protests-trumps-pennsylvania-visi?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics