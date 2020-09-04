The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US Senate Races Tightening as Campaigns Head Into Homestretch

With just two months until Election Day, the race for the White House is not the only key decision American voters will make. Just a handful of tight races around the country will determine whether Republicans hold on to their 53-seat majority in the 100-seat U.S. Senate — a dynamic that will have far-reaching consequences for the country’s political agenda over the next two years. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the choices facing voters in several key states.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/us-senate-races-tightening-campaigns-head-homestretch-4408731

