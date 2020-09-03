Family Of Jacob Blake Hosts Block Party, Voter Drive, Drowns Out Trump Visit

Articles

The community of Kenosha, Wisconsin countered President Donald Trump's visit to the city on Tuesday with a "Justice for Jacob" rally in the neighborhood where Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer last week, intent on spending the day focused on "resilience and compassion." "We don't need more pain and division from a president set on advancing his campaign at the expense of our city," Jacob Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, told local ABC affiliate WISN. "We need justice and relief for our community." The rally took the form of a block party, complete with refreshments, music, a community clean-up effort, and voter registration booths. Trump is in Kenosha now. So the neighborhood where Blake was shot is holding an event to counter that, to keep the focus on Blake. Faith leaders also here. After some speeches, it's now a block party, with food, music, voter registration, and a Black Panther themed bounce house. pic.twitter.com/o5ACwcIkYx — Dexter Thomas (@dexdigi) September 1, 2020

