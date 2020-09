Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 00:45 Hits: 11

President Trump took a swipe at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) during a campaign event in Latrobe, Pa., on Thursday, saying the lawmaker “couldn't be elected dog catcher right now in Utah.”"Utah, the home of our worst senator.. that's Mitt...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/515075-trump-slams-romney-he-couldnt-be-elected-dog-catcher-right-now-in-utah