Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 19:48 Hits: 4

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday to discuss racial justice and safety issues with community members and to meet with the family of Jacob Blake.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/03/909312761/biden-visits-kenosha-wis-meets-community-members-and-jacob-blakes-family?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics