Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 19:48 Hits: 4

In one of the most closely divided parts of one of the most closely divided states in the U.S., Williamston, Mich., voters weigh in on the election and their worries about the future.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/03/909312708/michigan-swing-town-voters-share-their-thoughts-on-the-election?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics