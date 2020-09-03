The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

REPORT: Trump Repeatedly Held Wounded And Dead Military Members In Utter Contempt

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

It continues to seem incongruous that Donald Trump's popularity is strongest among parts of the population he holds in disdain. Poor white people still cling to him like he's their savior, yet, he wouldn't be caught dead socializing with anyone he deemed below his economic strata. He enjoys a lot of support among members of the military, though Trump's popularity in the military is eroding. When more of them learn of Jeffrey Goldberg's reporting that Trump openly holds them in contempt, that may be the final straw. According to Goldberg's piece in The Atlantic, Trump's attitude towards service members goes beyond confusion about why anyone would serve their country if it was difficult and might be dangerous — especially if it wasn't going to make them rich. He actually disparages and disdains those who have been injured, captured, tortured, or killed.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-holds-wounded-and-military-members

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version