Russian Hackers Pretend To Uncover Hack, Get Reward From State Department

Sweet Jeebus! Of course this happened: ????????????Russian journalists have discovered data from Michigan voter data rolls—including the personal info of 7.6 million Michigan voters—on a Russian hackers’ platform. It also includes voter info from other swing states, including Florida and NC https://t.co/EIiWioTbkF — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 1, 2020 But wait! It goes from drama to comedy, fast: The hilarious—and extremely Russian—part of this is that these hackers were apparently using this data to get that reward money that the State Department was offering for information on election interference. https://t.co/3DWVjzoxx3 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 1, 2020 And then we realize that Mike Pompeo’s State Department is in play, so the stupid must be around the corner:

