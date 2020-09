Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 19:59 Hits: 14

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for “full accountability” in the death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died of asphyxiation in March following an encounter with police.“What happened to Daniel Prude is wrong,”...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/515017-schumer-calls-for-accountability-in-daniel-prude-death-in-rochester