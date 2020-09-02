Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

Tomorrow, September 3, from 5 – 7 p.m. ET TPM is hosting a virtual Zoom event focused on the unique challenges of holding an election during the crisis that is 2020.

TPM staff will be joined by Hannah Fried, All Voting is Local’s national campaign director and the former national director and deputy general counsel for voter protection on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and Tammy Patrick, senior adviser at the Democracy Fund and an expert on vote by mail, to discuss efforts to take advantage of the crisis to suppress votes.

The event is free and open exclusively to TPM members. Register here.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/6vIRbC3t768/join-us-tomorrow-3