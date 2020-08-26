Industry groups, progressives battle in heated Massachusetts House primary

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 20:29 Hits: 1

Pictured is Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.). (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

One of the most powerful members of Congress is fighting to keep his seat amid a well-funded primary effort from progressives, and deep-pocketed industry groups are coming to his defense.

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) will face off with Holyoke, Mass., Mayor Alex Morse in a Sept. 1 primary election that has drawn national attention. Morse is the latest progressive challenger to threaten a longtime incumbent in a cycle where progressives pulled off several victories. Neal, chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, is the most influential Democrat to face a serious challenge this year.

Tensions increased when college Democrats at the University of Massachusetts accused Morse, an openly gay man, of using his position of power to make unwanted advances toward male students. The Intercept later obtained chat logs of those students appearing to show that they orchestrated an effort to damage Morse’s campaign, with one student claiming the effort would help him secure an internship with Neal’s office. Neal denied any involvement in the effort.

The primary also represents a battle between industry groups with longstanding influence in Washington and relatively new progressive groups that have found success in this year’s primaries. Both candidates have benefitted from roughly $1.2 million in outside spending either supporting their campaigns or attacking their opponent.

Morse is backed by $450,000 from Justice Democrats , the group launched by allies of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) that spent big to help take down Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) earlier this summer. Indivisible Action spent $328,000 backing Morse over Neal. Fight Corporate Monopolies , a new “dark money” group, spent $325,000 on ads accusing Neal of favoring pro-corporate policies. The nonprofit helped progressive Cori Bush defeat Rep. Lacy Clay (D-Mo.) this month.

Both Morse and outside groups supporting his primary bid argue that Neal tanked bipartisan legislation to ban “surprise” medical bills last year. Legislation to address these expensive bills that patients receive after they undergo out-of-network care would have damaged the bottom line of for-profit hospitals and physician staffing companies. Private equity firms behind those companies spent tens of millions on ads meant to persuade lawmakers against passing legislation that they argued would benefit insurers. Neal argues he is still fighting to end surprise medical bills.

The American Hospital Association , a trade group representing hospitals, spent nearly $497,000 supporting Neal. The American College of Radiology , another trade group whose members would be hurt by surprise medical billing legislation, spent nearly $44,000. Another $494,000 in outside spending came from the American Working Families super PAC, which is funded by labor unions and the American Society of Anesthesiologists , another affected trade group .

These groups also oppose Medicare for All, the progressive health care plan supported by Morse and opposed by Neal. If Neal were still chairman of the Ways and Means Committee under a potential Biden administration, he would wield tremendous influence over Democrats’ health care proposal.

Neal has taken in nearly $2 million from business PACs this cycle, more than any other member of the House. Those industry PACs make up over half of Neal’s total fundraising, while he gets less than 1 percent of his campaign cash from small donors. He’s the No. 3 recipient of money from lobbyists among all House candidates, with many of those donors lobbying for powerful private equity firms. Neal gets more money from insurance companies than any other industry and Blue Cross/Blue Shield affiliates make up his top organizational donor , despite Neal’s claim that he’s being attacked by “big insurance companies.” It’s followed by private equity firms like Blackstone Group .

Roughly 3 percent of Neal’s money from individual donors comes from the 1st Congressional District , compared to Morse’s 23 percent. Morse finds more support from small donors, which make up 38 percent of his fundraising haul.

Neal outraised Morse $3.7 million to $1.3 million. Through their most recent filings covering through Aug. 12, Neal reported having nearly $2.8 million on hand compared to less than $300,000 for Morse.



