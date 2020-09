Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 19:58 Hits: 4

Support for protests sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake is splitting along racial and political party lines, according to a new Ipsos poll.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/02/908874079/more-americans-support-than-oppose-protests-over-the-jacob-blake-shooting-poll-s?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics