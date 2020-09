Articles

Wednesday, 02 September 2020

The International Criminal Court has been looking into allegations of torture by the U.S. in Afghanistan. The U.S. is not a member of the court though its allies the UK and France are.

(Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/AP)

