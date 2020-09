Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 02:10 Hits: 15

The CDC's planning guidance for states includes multiple scenarios for the rollout of a vaccine this year, including possibly having a limited number of doses available in October and November.

(Image credit: Hans Pennink/AP)

