Trump Encourages Voters To Commit Fraud

Donald Trump seemed to encourage voters to vote twice -- once by mail and once in person -- while speaking to reporters in North Carolina earlier today. Yes, that's right. North Carolina, the site of such serious fraud in 2018 that the candidate and the election were tossed, and criminal charges made for...fraud. "So, let them send it in and let them go vote," Trump told reporters. "And if it is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. And that's what they should do." People who vote by mail are required to sign their ballots before they send them in. Those ballot signatures are matched before they're counted. But many of those ballots are received on or in some states, after Election Day. What Trump is suggesting is that his voters commit voter fraud on the chance they won't be caught on Election Day. But make no mistake, they WILL be caught. In California, for example, the only way to vote in person after receiving a mailed ballot is to surrender the mailed ballot at the polls before voting in person. North Carolina published this list of reasons for why mailed ballots are secure: Here are 12 reasons why absentee by-mail voting is safe and secure in North Carolina:

