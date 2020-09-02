Joni Ernst Pushing Crackpot Conspiracy Theory About COVID Deaths

Articles

It's extremely galling to many of us that some states send substandard politicians like Joni Ernst to the U.S. Senate. Not only is she repeating Trump's nonsense that just 9000 of the COVID deaths in the United States are attributable to the virus, but she's also layering on some QAnon-like gibberish about hospitals doing this so they can make more money, when the complete opposite is true. Caring for COVID patients is extemely expensive and time-consuming. Many smaller hospitals have gone or will go bankrupt, with an estimated loss of $50 billion per month for hospitals fighting the pandemic. So everything she is saying in this brief soundclip is demonstrably false and she's knowingly or unknowingly ( I'm not sure which is worse) spreading misinformation. Basically, whenever a Republican starts a sentence with "What I've heard is..." , they're almost certainly going to repeat some Trumpian bullshit they've pulled off the internet somewhere. Wherever they've got it from, it won't be factual or reality-based. Do better, Iowa. Source: Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier

