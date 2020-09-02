Ernst statistically tied in Iowa as outside groups outspend her on the airwaves

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 18:24 Hits: 15

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

It was the gritful, feel-good story arc of Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) — a farm girl, who overcame adversity to put herself through school — that helped her win in 2014. Reelection seemed probable in Iowa’s Senate race .

But Democrats nominated a farm girl of their own — and outside groups took notice.

At one time an employer for her father’s crop-dusting business, Theresa Greenfield — now a real estate developer — has staked her campaign on hallmark New Deal era policies popular with voters. As a young widow, Greenfield relied on Social Security survivor benefits.

Ernst, meanwhile, has highlighted her service record in the Iowa National Guard, and has promoted her record on agriculture representing the nation’s largest corn-producing state. She has featured her work on coronavirus relief bills for small businesses and work on bills dealing with sexual assault on college campuses and the military, such as renewing the Violence Against Women Act.

In 2014, Ernst faced off against former Rep. Bruce Braley (D-Iowa) in a year marred by high unfavorability for Democrats across the country. One attack ad ridiculed Braley for missing committee hearings on veterans affairs, and Ernst released an ad insinuating she would castrate members of Congress just as she had done to hogs growing up on her family’s farm. “Make ‘em squeal ” served as a rallying cry for Ernst throughout the rest of the race. She went on to defeat Braley by nine points .

This time, though, the election cycle’s momentum is not in Ernst’s favor. She has been outspent by Democratic outside groups.

As of the latest filing period on June 30, Ernst outperformed Greenfield in fundraising, receiving $14.4 million compared to Greenfield’s $11.6 million. Greenfield has narrowly outspent Ernst, spending $5.9 million to Ernst’s $5.5 million. However, Greenfield had to win the Democratic primary on top of her general election spending with Ernst. Going into the final months of the race, Ernst has a significant cash advantage. Ernst has $9.1 million left in her campaign’s war chest, while Greenfield only has $5.7 million cash on hand.

The Cook Political Report rates the race — along with another five Republican-held seats — as a “toss up.” Ernst is one of five first-term incumbents elected in 2014 to help Republicans clinch control of the Senate.

Although the national political climate has been better for Democrats this cycle, Iowa’s political character has broken in favor — especially in statewide races — of Republicans in recent cycles. In a wave year for Democrats, Iowans still elected Gov. Kim Reynolds by 3 points against well-funded businessman Fred Hubbell. A FiveThirtyEight study of swing states found that Iowa moved 13 points to the right of the country as a whole in the 2016 election, but projections have Iowa moving slightly to the left in 2020.

There are signs of strength, though, for Democrats hoping the state may deliver control of the Senate to the party. In 2018, Democrats won three of four House seats, collectively earning 51 percent of votes throughout the state’s districts.

And although Ernst has slightly outdone Greenfield in fundraising, outside Democratic groups — both establishment and issue-based — have spent far more than pro-Ernst groups.

Mainstream Democratic campaign groups have spent millions across the country to help Democrats retake the Senate. Greenfield’s quest is no exception.

The Senate Majority PAC — a super PAC linked to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — has spent $11.8 million propping up Greenfield over Ernst. Its affiliated “dark money” group Majority Forward and Fred Eychaner — a Chicago media publisher and major Democratic donor — have each given $8 million to Senate Majority PAC this cycle. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has spent $1.3 million opposing Ernst.

Liberal issue-based groups have also spent millions to drag down Ernst’s candidacy. EMILY’S List-affiliated super PAC Women Vote! spends millions in elections to support pro-choice women, and has spent $2.6 million opposing Ernst, an abortion opponent. The anti-dark money group End Citizens United has poured $2.5 million against Ernst. The gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund has dropped $2.2 million into the race against Ernst, who has remained noncommittal to universal background check efforts.

One Country Fund was founded by the leftover campaign cash of former Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) and Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) to support Democrats with a focus on rural America, a press release said . So far, One Country Fund has spent $663,000 against Ernst, half a million of which was donated by Heitkamp’s former Senate campaign committee. The Lincoln Project has also spent $202,000 to oppose Ernst.

Republican outside spenders have also played a significantly smaller — yet helpful role — in combating anti-Ernst spending. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has spent $7.5 million attacking Greenfield’s business record, claiming Greenfield had evicted small businesses from buildings her real estate company rented. The Senate Leadership Fund has also spent $3.3 million against Greenfield, while also spending $294,000 to support Ernst. Americas PAC — which received $5 million from Illinois Republican donor Richard Uihlein — has spent $1.3 million in favor of Ernst.

Ernst will be receiving some more help from another outside group. The US Chamber of Commerce announced a number of new advertising campaigns to help embattled Republican incumbents, the Hill reported . The dark money group will spend roughly $350,000 on issue ads supporting Ernst’s drug pricing bill.

The fate of the race, however, may hinge on the success or failure of former Vice President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. In the past election cycles, vote-splitting has drastically dropped, a Brookings Institute analysis of the 2020 Senate elections showed. Since the 1913 Constitutional amendment establishing the direct election of senators, 2016 was the first time each state voted for the same party in both the presidential and Senate elections. Currently, President Donald Trump holds a slight two-point lead over Biden in Iowa polling averages.

Polling also shows a tight race between Ernst and Greenfield. In a Public Policy Polling poll taken in mid-August, Greenfield led Ernst by 3 points — within the poll’s margin of error.



