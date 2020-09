Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 18:44 Hits: 23

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday expressed doubt over whether the White House and Democratic leaders will strike a deal to pass another major coronavirus relief package before the election.“I don’t know if there will be...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/514827-mcconnell-uncertain-over-stimulus-deal