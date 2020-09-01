Doctor Insists Trump Never Suffered Any &#8216;Mini Strokes&#8217; After POTUS Himself Brings It Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 19:35 Hits: 0

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the President, issued a statement on Tuesday hitting back at a suggestion that Trump suffered from a stroke during his unexpected visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late last year.

Conley issued his statement shortly after the President dismissed suggestions that he had suffered from a stroke as “fake news” in a Tuesday morning tweet. Trump’s tweet came on the heels of New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt reportedly writing in his forthcoming book that Vice President Mike Pence was privately put on “standby” to assume presidential powers “temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized” during a previously unscheduled trip to Walter Reed last year, according to CNN.

It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

At the time, the White House claimed that the President was “fine” and that Trump’s November 2019 visit to the Maryland-baed medical center just involved a series of “quick exam and labs” ahead of a “very busy 2020.” However, a CNN source noted that Trump’s visit did not follow the protocol of a routine presidential medical exam, which prompted speculation over why the President paid an unscheduled visit.

In Conley’s statement, which he said was made at the request of the President, the doctor wrote that he can confirm that the President had not experienced nor had been evaluated for stroke, mini stroke or any acute cardiovascular emergencies. Conley added that recent comments surrounding Trump’s health have been “incorrectly reported in the media.”

Conley wrote that the President “remains healthy” and that he has “no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him.”

White House statement from Dr. Sean P. Conley, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/9ty3n4pM3x — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 1, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/RxioO2fsBz0/trump-doctor-sean-conley-statememt-walter-reed-visit