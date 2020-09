Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 7

Some young Republican activists are concerned about the future of the GOP. It's now totally defined by President Trump, who is overwhelmingly rejected by their peers.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/02/908350700/generation-z-in-the-gop-young-republicans-reflect-on-the-future-of-their-party?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics