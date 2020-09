Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 19:17 Hits: 6

The U.S. Postal Service still has a number of hurdles to overcome to support upcoming general election mail-in ballots, its inspector general's office says.

(Image credit: Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/01/908395806/postal-service-watchdog-outlines-concerns-surrounding-election-readiness?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics