Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 20:08 Hits: 6

President Trump said he went to Kenosha, Wis., to show support for law enforcement and businesses affected by recent protests. Critics say his visit might stoke further confrontation.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/01/908456838/president-trump-visits-kenosha-wis-to-show-support-for-police-and-businesses?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics