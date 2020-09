Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, was among local officials who asked President Trump not to visit his state. Barnes says a real leader would have already offered words of consolation.

(Image credit: Morry Gash/AP)

