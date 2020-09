Articles

The Census Bureau confirms San Diego is among the areas where in-person counting for the 2020 census will end as early as Sept. 18, almost two weeks before the expedited end date of Sept. 30.

(Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

