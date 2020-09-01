The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Twitter Scoffs After Trump Tries To Scare Suburban Women With Threat Of Cory Booker

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

In Monday night's unhinged interview with Laura Ingraham, Donald Trump tried to scare suburban women by saying not only might people poorer than they are come to live in their neighborhoods, but New Jersey's Senator Cory Booker might head up the effort! Heaven forfend! Trump is trying to use the Willie Horton strategy with Cory Booker (if I lose, scary Black men are going to assault you).Meanwhile, @CoryBooker is the least threatening person on earth. The republicans are basically saying all Black men are dangerous. pic.twitter.com/AhACxbUecF — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 1, 2020 To be fair, what Trump really said was "serberbs" so maybe there are such places wherein folks might be scared of a large vegan former college football player, famous for his bear hugs and thousand-watt smile, and also famous for shoveling his neighbor's walks, oh, and rescuing constituents from a burning building. You know, because he's *whispers* B-L-A-C-K. But here, in America, we have things called "SUBURBS," Donald, and if Twitter is any indication, people there aren't scared of Sen. Booker.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-tries-scare-suburban-women-threat-0

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version