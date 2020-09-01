Twitter Scoffs After Trump Tries To Scare Suburban Women With Threat Of Cory Booker

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 19:28 Hits: 4

In Monday night's unhinged interview with Laura Ingraham, Donald Trump tried to scare suburban women by saying not only might people poorer than they are come to live in their neighborhoods, but New Jersey's Senator Cory Booker might head up the effort! Heaven forfend! Trump is trying to use the Willie Horton strategy with Cory Booker (if I lose, scary Black men are going to assault you).Meanwhile, @CoryBooker is the least threatening person on earth. The republicans are basically saying all Black men are dangerous. pic.twitter.com/AhACxbUecF — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 1, 2020 To be fair, what Trump really said was "serberbs" so maybe there are such places wherein folks might be scared of a large vegan former college football player, famous for his bear hugs and thousand-watt smile, and also famous for shoveling his neighbor's walks, oh, and rescuing constituents from a burning building. You know, because he's *whispers* B-L-A-C-K. But here, in America, we have things called "SUBURBS," Donald, and if Twitter is any indication, people there aren't scared of Sen. Booker.

