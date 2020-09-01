The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's Dark Shadows Comments: Narcissists Become More Dangerous When They Fail

Category: World Politics

Trump's "Dark Shadows" interview with Laura Ingraham was scary. Former FBI Agent and nonverbal communications expert Joe Navarro shows why narcissists become even more dangerous when they fail. Navarro is the author of the best seller Dangerous Personalities, about narcissistic personality disorder. According to the former FBI profiler, when the narcissist faces public failure there are fourteen actions we can expect: 1. They will falsely claim that everything is fine and that there is nothing wrong. They will try to first misdirect us or claim there is nothing to the allegations or circumstances. 2. If evidence is presented, they will seek to have it invalidated or claim that it is false, fake, or a product of vague conspiracies, but most certainly not true.

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trumps-dark-shadows-comments-narcissists

