Dr. Jason Johnson Drives Home Primary Theme Of Election 2020: It's The COVID, Stupid!

Nicolle Wallace and Jason Johnson discussed the recent Marquette polls that showed some pretty dismal numbers for Donald Trump in Wisconsin, though numbers for Black Lives Matter was plateauing. Support for Joe Biden remains strong in that purple state, and the nine point lead is substantial. Wallace asked Dr. Johnson how Biden can strike a balance between showing strong support for the Black Lives Matter movement and also acknowledging the massive scale of human suffering that's taken place on Trump's watch due to his gross mishandling of COVID-19. He put on his professor's hat and ran down the list like he was teaching class.

