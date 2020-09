Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 09:01 Hits: 7

When President Trump visits Wisconsin Tuesday, it will be without the invitation of the governor. Trump has cited the protests in Kenosha as part of his law-and-order message.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/01/908222905/how-are-voters-responding-to-trumps-law-and-order-message?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics