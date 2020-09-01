Joe Biden Dunks On MAGA Heckler — 'Don't Jump!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 11:22 Hits: 4

Darn that Joe Biden — he keeps poking holes in Trump's theory that he's lost a step! While making a stop at a firehouse to deliver pizza to firefighters, he noticed a Trumper across the street screaming some nonsense at him. Biden put his hand out towards him and said, completely deadpanning, "Don't jump!" Then turned around and kept walking with dinner for the firefighters. Biden was being heckled by a Trump supporter as he arrived to deliver pizzas. The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “Don’t jump.” pic.twitter.com/yWIOIJ6IPB — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020 Twitter looooooooved it, gifting the event with two hashtags: #DontJump and #BidenCalm. DEAD @ “don’t jump” ???? pic.twitter.com/A5v0NsNVDc — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 31, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/joe-biden-dunks-maga-heckler-dont-jump