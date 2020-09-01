Another Day, Another Doctored Biden Video Tweeted By Team Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 11:22 Hits: 8

Dan Scavino, Trump's White House Director of Social Media, tweeted a doctored video of a local news interview that made it appear as if Joe Biden had fallen asleep. Guess what? It was actually an interview with Harry Belafonte. You can even hear the anchorwoman address the person as "Harry." They spliced Joe Biden into the split screen instead of Harry Belafonte, and also spliced the anchorwoman's introduction to take out most references to Harry Belafonte. pic.twitter.com/wyeAO5cAAd — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) August 30, 2020 Twitter slapped a "manipulated media" label on it, but the damage is done, and for some reason, the video is permitted to remain on the site. How are these amateurs able to get away with this sh*t? They KNOW they will get checked. I'll tell you, kids! They can get away with it because they don't care. Why don't they care? Because their target audience doesn't care. They'll either believe it because they're too stupid to know it's fake, or they'll learn it's fake and not care because they're too cynical and intellectually dishonest for it to make a difference to them. They're getting their judges and their sanctioned racism and their gunz, so TRUMP 2020! Sure enough, it wasn't long before a fellow anchor came along to correct the record.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/another-day-another-doctored-biden-video