This Is The Ad Facebook Doesn't Want You To See

Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020

If you've read "Mindf*ck," the book about Cambridge Analytica and Facebook I keep plugging, you won't be at all surprised that Facebook will do whatever they can to maintain Trump as president, because there are just too many financial benefits to keeping him. JoshSchwerin, Priorities USA's comms director, wrote on Twitter, "They are refusing to let @prioritiesUSA run this ad because, according to them, it violates their sensational content policy. 'Ads must not contain shocking, sensational, inflammatory, or excessively violent content.' Now, there's not one thing about this ad that should keep people from seeing it -- except it features Donald Trump bragging about taking down Obamacare. If that's too "shocking" for Facebook, something is very, very wrong.

