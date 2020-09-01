Dr Fauci Forced To Beat Back Trump Claiming Only 9000 People Died From COVID

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 17:09 Hits: 19

Over this past weekend Trump went beyond his usual maniacal rage-tweet sessions and retweeted a conspiracy theory started by the laughable Gateway Pundit (stupidest man on the internet), who that said only 9000 people have died from Covid-19. Mr. Trump likewise reposted messages asserting that the real death toll from the coronavirus is only around 9,000 — not nearly 183,000 — because the others who died also had other health issues and most were of an advanced age. “So get this straight — based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus,” said the summary of an article by the hard-line conservative website Gateway Pundit that was retweeted by the president, denigrating his own health advisers, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci and Dr. Deborah L. Birx . More on this nutty (and cruel) game with statistics here. Only an addle-brained mind would promote such a phony claim during a pandemic, but it's even more egregious if a sitting U.S. president does it for political gain with no regard for human life..

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/dr-fauci-forced-beat-back-trumps