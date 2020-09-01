Wisconsin donors backing Trump over Biden as president visits Kenosha

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 15:31 Hits: 7

President Donald Trump is bringing in more campaign cash from Wisconsin than his Democratic rival Joe Biden . He’s also far more popular among donors in Kenosha, the Midwestern city that is the scene of unrest and violence following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Trump raised $3.3 million from Wisconsin donors to Biden’s $2.2 million through the end of July, according to OpenSecrets’ Get Local database . Trump has a campaign cash advantage in nearly every Wisconsin metro area.

Trump raised double that of Biden from Kenosha donors. He also raised $1.2 million in the Milwaukee metro area to Biden’s $664,000. Biden only beats Trump in Madison, the state’s second-largest city where Wisconsin’s largest university is located.

Trump began fundraising for his reelection bid shortly after taking office, giving him a major head start over Biden. Trump’s presidential campaign has raised nearly $415 million to Biden’s $321 million. That overall money advantage helped him outraise Biden other Midwestern states such as Ohio and Michigan , and narrowly in Minnesota .

Although Trump gets more campaign cash from Wisconsin, Biden is slightly favored to win Wisconsin by election forecasters at FiveThirtyEight, beating Trump in most recent polls.

Trump was set to visit Kenosha Tuesday against the wishes of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, both Democrats who said his visit would increase tensions. Protests and riots erupted last week after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back, leaving him paralyzed. Evers declared a state of emergency last week and called in the National Guard as rioters burned businesses to the ground.

Outside actors have contributed to unrest in Kenosha. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois, was arrested and charged with murder over a shooting incident that left two protestors dead. Trump did not condemn his actions during a press conference Monday, instead saying Rittenhouse “probably would have been killed” had the teen not fired his weapon.

Trump is making the case that Biden’s presidency would be loaded with the kind of violence occurring under his watch, arguing that Biden has not strongly denounced individuals causing violence and property damage. Biden responded to those attacks during a speech in Pittsburgh Monday, stating “rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple.”

Trump won Wisconsin by less than 1 percent in 2016, becoming the first Republican to win the state since Ronald Reagan in 1984. Both candidates are spending big on the airwaves in Wisconsin, as Trump’s path to reelection likely requires a win in the Badger State.

Trump held several fundraisers in Wisconsin, including one with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and GOP megadonor Todd Ricketts, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs. Wisconsin donors lean conservative so far this cycle, giving $7.3 million to Republicans and $4.9 million to Democrats. Wisconsin donors ultimately gave more to Democrats in the 2018 midterms, a cycle that saw Democrats score wins in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.



