Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 22:42 Hits: 7

In this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew asks whether there is evidence that civil unrest will harm Joe Biden’s chances in the 2020 election. They also preview the Democratic Senate primary race in Massachusetts between Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

