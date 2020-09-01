The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden, Trump Clash Over Violent Protests

Racial tensions in America have taken center stage in the U.S. presidential campaign, following deadly confrontations between Black Lives Matter protesters and white supporters of President Donald Trump. VOA’s Brian Padden reports how the president over the weekend responded to the protests with a strong law and order message, while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on Monday criticized Trump for “recklessly encouraging violence.”

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-trump-clash-over-violent-protests-4405446

