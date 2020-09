Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 01:46 Hits: 15

The president on Monday painted the accused 17-year-old Kenosha shooter's actions as possible self-defense, saying, without evidence, that the teenager "probably would have been killed."

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/31/908137377/trump-defends-kenosha-shooting-suspect?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics