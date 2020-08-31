Stop Letting Republicans Create Their 'Own Reality'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 23:47 Hits: 10

The mainstream media is now implying that violent protesters are the central issue in the presidential election, or at least one of the central issues. That's what Donald Trump's campaign wants the #1 issue to be. Is it? No, it isn't. Gallup routinely asks an open-ended question about what’s the most important problem facing the country today. In August, 35 percent said something about COVID/disease. 12 percent economy. 10 percent race relations. Only 4 percent crime. https://t.co/mHxoAWM0Fc

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/stop-letting-republicans-create-their-own