Trump Refuses To Condemn Kyle Rittenhouse's Murderous Rampage

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020

Donald Trump continued his lifelong trend of supporting racists, Nazis, domestic terrorists and straight up murderers, this time by defending Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17 year old high school dropout who crossed state lines with an AR-15 (that he illegally possessed) that he used to shoot 3 unarmed people, killing 2. From videos, one man is holding a plastic bag, the other a skateboard. These are the "threats" that Rittenhouse felt he had to defend himself from? In addition to not being legally allowed to carry an AR-15 (crime 1), Rittenhouse crossed state lines with the weapon (crime 2) AND shot at 3 people (2 murders and 1 attempted murder - or assault with a deadly weapon). Rittenhouse, at the least, committed 5 crimes, probably more. Oh, and he broke curfew. That is 6. But "Crime and Chaos" President Donald Trump is all in for Rittenhouse. After all, he is white, a Trump supporter, a gun lover, he killed non-Trump supporting Democrats, he is friends with police and he really hates Joe Biden. This is the profile of Trump's entire base, right? How could he possibly condemn poor old murderous Kyle? Well, after all that, Trump still refused to condemn him, saying:

