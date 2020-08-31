Politics Podcast: We Don’t Know Yet Whether Unrest In Kenosha And Portland Will Help Trump

Articles

There’s been speculation in the media during the past week that unrest in places like Kenosha, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon could reshape the presidential race and hurt Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses why there is not yet evidence to make those kinds of assertions. They also preview the Democratic Senate primary race between Rep. Joe Kennedy and incumbent Sen. Ed Markey in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

