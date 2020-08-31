The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Only Story Today

One of the President’s supporters, who was actually filmed cheering him at a Trump rally, brought an AR-15 to a BLM protest and murdered two protestors and seriously injured a third. The President won’t condemn his actions.

