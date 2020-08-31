The Only Story Today

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020

One of the President’s supporters, who was actually filmed cheering him at a Trump rally, brought an AR-15 to a BLM protest and murdered two protestors and seriously injured a third. The President won’t condemn his actions.

Asked whether President condemns supporter and Trump rally attendee Kyle Rittenhouse who murdered two protestors, Press Secretary says Trump's "not going to weigh in on that." pic.twitter.com/ZeoaYP5oHB — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 31, 2020

