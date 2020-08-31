The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Holds First Press Conference After RNC

President Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. It’s the first press conference he is holding after last week’s Republican National Conference. The press conference also comes just hours after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden issued a scathing speech criticizing Trump’s response to multiple crises in the country that “keep multiplying” under him.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/3-0q_JB6xCc/trump-first-press-conference-after-rnc

