Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 20:02 Hits: 12

The Postal Service has been an important pathway into the middle class for generations of African-American workers. Many worry the current upheaval and a long privatization campaign put that at risk.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/31/906698283/experts-fear-changes-at-postal-service-may-affect-black-communities?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics