Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 20:02 Hits: 11

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Wisconsin Republican state Sen. Van Wanggaard about the police reform legislation he introduced and the governor's reform package he has rejected.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/31/908031971/wisconsin-republican-state-senator-on-police-reform-proposals?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics