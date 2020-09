Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 20:02 Hits: 11

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced House and Senate intelligence panels will no longer receive in-person briefings on foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/31/908031934/intelligence-chief-ends-in-person-briefings-on-foreign-interference-in-2020-elec?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics