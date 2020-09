Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 20:02 Hits: 11

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hit back at President Trump's law and order campaign messaging, saying the president "can't stop the violence because for years he has fomented it."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/31/908031994/biden-pushes-back-at-trump-s-law-and-order-campaign?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics