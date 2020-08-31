How To Take Down A Gangster: Fight The Chicago Way

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 21:08 Hits: 27

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will stop in-person congressional intelligence committee briefings on foreign interference with the 2020 elections. It is the most crucial election in our history, and DNI Ratcliffe is cutting back on communication with our congress's key members. When they received the news about ANOTHER Trump cover-up Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff published a statement. I have tremendous respect and regard for our Speaker and Representative Schiff, but the house is burning down! The time for statements is over---our leaders must treat the Trump administration like the thugs they are. We are fighting for our democracy against criminals who will stop at nothing to stay in power! Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff need to take a lesson from the classic gangster movie 'The Untouchables,' and they need to fight "The Chicago Way." The movie tells how Elliot Ness took down gangster Al Capone, using "Chicago" tactics. Chicago beat cop Jim Malone tells rule follower Elliot Ness how to beat a gangster: Malone : [talking privately in a church] You said you wanted to get Capone. Do you really wanna get him? You see what I'm saying is, what are you prepared to do? Ness : Anything within the law.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/nancy-pelosi-what-are-you-prepared-do-beat