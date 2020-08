Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 06:45 Hits: 0

The remainder of 2020 is shaping up to be an unexpectedly consequential year for U.S.-Japan defense cooperation, and it comes at a time of political uncertainty in both capitals.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/82605?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss