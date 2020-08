Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 19:20 Hits: 2

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has informed the House Intelligence Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee that it will no longer provide Congress with election security briefings, and instead will provide...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/514274-read-congressional-intel-committees-will-no-longer-receive-full-briefings-on