Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 02:36 Hits: 4

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), acting chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said congressional oversight is facing a “historic crisis” after the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, notified Congress on Saturday that the intelligence...

