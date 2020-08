Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 20:20 Hits: 7

The Director of National Intelligence office will no longer verbally brief Congress on election interference, instead providing written information, Director John Ratcliffe wrote.

(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/29/907498065/director-of-national-intelligence-cancels-election-security-briefings-democrats-?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics